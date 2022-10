Some weeks ago, the Montra Social Club organised a charity fun night to raise money for the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Organised by members Robert Ramsey MBE and Seamus Quinn the event raised the grand total of £2,710.00

A cheque was subsequently presented to the centre at Altnagelvin on the October 7.

The two photographs show the presentation group in the hospital and an outdoor shot of the Montra team.