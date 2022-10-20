Saoirse conquers ‘stairway to heaven’ to raise vital funds for local rescue centre

STANDING at the top of Cuilcagh Mountain after completing the famous 'Stairway to Heaven' little Saoirse Connolly was delighted with herself and with her fundraising efforts for her local dog rescue and re-homing centre.

It was back in the summer when nine-year-old Saoirse approached her mother, Tara, and said she wanted to raise some money for the dogs at Benvardin Animal Rescue Kennels after asking quite a few questions about the charity and what they do.

Tara told the Chronicle back then that Saoirse, a pupil at Ballycastle Integrated PS, was devastated to think that dogs had no home or no families and she wanted to do something that would help the non-profit organisation.

So on Saturday September 17, Tara, Saoirse, her dad Ryan, her sister Sienna and family friend JP, all set sail for Fermanagh to undertake the epic challenge that Saoirse had set for herself.

Speaking to the Chronicle after the climb, Tara said it took them about 2.5 hours to make the climb, but Saoirse's excitement saw her jump, skip and run the majority of it.

Tara added: “Ryan and JP have long legs and it took them no time to make it up the mountain, Saoirse was so excited and she kept running ahead and coming back to me, so she probably walked more than the 14.8km round trip with 450 steps....

“I was sweating and tired before I was half way up it, but Saoirse was just full of beans. Donna's Designs in Ballycastle donated a T-shirt for her to wear and she wore it with pride. It was Sienna's 15th birthday that day and she spent it climbing Cuilcagh with Saoirse.

“I am so very proud of Saoirse and all her fundraising efforts. She collected £500 from people and even on the morning we were going to Benvardin we still had people handing us money.

“So Saoirse went to a shop on the way there and bought big bags of dog biscuits. Shaun McIntyre met us and he was so thankful for the donation.

“He took Saoirse, her sister Amara and a couple of their friends around the kennels to give each dog a treat. Saoirse made sure they all got one, she really has such a big heart.

“She was upset when we were leaving as someone arrived to surrender their dog, but it give her some comfort to know that they money she raised will help them.

“Her two grannies are delighted with her hard work and never stop telling people how well she has done – her kindness is outstanding and we're just so proud of her.”

Louise Neill from Benvardin Animal Rescue Kennels told the Chronicle that Saoirse's donation will go towards their mounting vet costs and help to buy specialist food for the animals.

She said: “I want to thank Saoirse from all the team here. I am so proud of her for undertaking this climb on our behalf, we really appreciate every donation we receive and they all go towards keeping the kennel running and feeding the dogs.

“At the minute we are taking in dogs every day. Most of the animals coming in have something wrong with them and the vet costs are mounting up. They've increased 10% recently, everything is going up in price. Some of the dogs are very thin and we need to buy specialist dog food to build them up.

“I was very taken aback when I realise Saoirse was only nine-years-old and felt it spoke volumes that she is of the younger generation and is very aware of the work the charity does and the support it takes from the public. The team here is very proud of her and the dogs will be thankful too.”