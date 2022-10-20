Portrush graffiti being treated as 'hate crime'

By Damian Mullan

Thursday 20 October 2022 8:17

Police in Coleraine received a report of graffiti on a wall in the Bushmills Road area of Portrush on Wednesday 19th October.

The graffiti is believed to have been written on the wall sometime between 5pm on Tuesday and 7.30pm on Wednesday evening and is being treated as a hate crime.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 1677 19/10/22.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

 

 

 

