Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 20 October 2022 9:24

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a one vehicle road traffic collision at Aghadowey yesterday evening, Wednesday 19th October.
A report was received shortly before 11pm that a collision had occurred on the Curragh Road.
It is believed that the vehicle was travelling from the direction of Coleraine towards Kilrea.
Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
A man and a woman were both taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which at this stage are believed to be serious.
The Curragh Road remains closed to traffic at this time.
Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 2008 of 19/10/22.

 

 

 

