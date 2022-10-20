Curragh Road now reopened

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Thursday 20 October 2022 11:16
The Curragh Road, Aghadowey has now re-opened following the road traffic collision on Wednesday 19th October.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.
Evelyn Fleming celebrates her 100th birthday with Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ivor Wallace. Wk41-11TM
Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Coleraine Chronicle
2 Lodge Road, Coleraine
BT52 1NB
Tel: 028 7034 3344