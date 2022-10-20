Curragh Road now reopened

Curragh Road now reopened
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Thursday 20 October 2022 11:16

The Curragh Road, Aghadowey has now re-opened following the road traffic collision on Wednesday 19th October.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344