Bucket collection in aid of St John Ambulance

SUPPORTERS attending this weekend's Danske Bank Premiership game between Coleraine and Cliftonville are being urged to put their hands in their pockets and support St John Ambulance Coleraine.

A group of volunteers from the charity will hold a bucket collection at the Showgrounds on Saturday, with all monies going towards upgrading vital life-saving equipment.

The local branch is looking to invest £60,000 in its emergency vehicles which will ensure greater efficiency in the future.

"We currently run three emergency vehicles that regularly support local events and urgenct calls for the ambulance service in our community," explained a St John Ambulance spokesperson.

"Some of our equipment, although safe and functional, is becoming more expensive to upkeep, clumsy to carry and can require multiple devices to complete a task that a single machine could complete.

"We aim to upgrade our current devices into three consolidated machines from the Zoll X series. However, to make this change, we need to invest approximately £60,000, no small feat for the group of volunteers running and operating in the unit. That's why we are asking for help.

"You will make a massive difference to our local community by contributing to the purchase of life-saving equipment that will future-proof us for years to come," added the spokesperson.

So, if you are planning to attend Saturday's top-six clash at Ballycastle Road, bring a bit of extra cash with you and throw it in one of the volunteers' buckets.

You'll be helping St John Ambulance - and your local community.

"