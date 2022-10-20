Bucket collection in aid of St John Ambulance

Volunteers will be in attendance at Coleraine's Danske Bank Premiership game against Cliftonville on Saturday

Bucket collection in aid of St John Ambulance
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 20 October 2022 19:09

SUPPORTERS attending this weekend's Danske Bank Premiership game between Coleraine and Cliftonville are being urged to put their hands in their pockets and support St John Ambulance Coleraine.

A group of volunteers from the charity will hold a bucket collection at the Showgrounds on Saturday, with all monies going towards upgrading vital life-saving equipment.

The local branch is looking to invest £60,000 in its emergency vehicles which will ensure greater efficiency in the future.

"We currently run three emergency vehicles that regularly support local events and urgenct calls for the ambulance service in our community," explained a St John Ambulance spokesperson.

"Some of our equipment, although safe and functional, is becoming more expensive to upkeep, clumsy to carry and can require multiple devices to complete a task that a single machine could complete.

"We aim to upgrade our current devices into three consolidated machines from the Zoll X series. However, to make this change, we need to invest approximately £60,000, no small feat for the group of volunteers running and operating in the unit. That's why we are asking for help.

"You will make a massive difference to our local community by contributing to the purchase of life-saving equipment that will future-proof us for years to come," added the spokesperson.

So, if you are planning to attend Saturday's top-six clash at Ballycastle Road, bring a bit of extra cash with you and throw it in one of the volunteers' buckets.

You'll be helping St John Ambulance - and your local community.

"

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344