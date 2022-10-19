Hargey - Women’s Football team an inspiration

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Wednesday 19 October 2022 9:29

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey recognised the achievements of the Women’s Senior Football team at a special reception held in their honour at Parliament Buildings.

The team qualified for the UEFA 2022 Women’s Euro Championship, for the first time in its history.

Paying tribute to the hard work and dedication of the team’s players, management and coaching staff, the Minister said:

“Over the last few weeks I have held a series of events to mark an amazing season of success from our top athletes across a variety of sporting codes.

“I want to pay a special tribute to the Women’s Senior Football team for their performance on the international stage. It was a significant achievement to qualify for the UEFA 2022 Women’s Euro Championship for the first time.

“Seeing local players engaging with purpose and passion at the highest level of European football has been an inspiration. They have shown young people, that by getting involved, putting in the work, and believing in yourself, you can achieve your dreams.

“Increasing participation in women’s sport is a priority and I am delighted my department was able to contribute financial and practical support to the team in the run up to the Championship.

“The team has been on an incredible journey and I wish the players, management and coaches all the best in the future."

