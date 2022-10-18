Evelyn celebrates 100th birthday!

IT'S not every day you're accompanied by a piper on bagpipes as you make your way to your favourite chair in the living room – but it's not every day you celebrate your 100th birthday!

Bushmills woman Evelyn Fleming was the guest of honour at a birthday party last Monday where family, friends and even the Mayor came to mark this very significant milestone in the local woman's life.

Evelyn, who was born at 129 Main Street in 1922 and has lived all her life in Bushmills, now holds the title of being the village's oldest person – an honour which she is delighted with.

