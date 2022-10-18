The Chronicle - in shops now!

THIS week's Chronicle is in shops now, keeping you up to date with all the happenings in your area.

This week's front page is dominated by two stories - council-related - but also relating to all of our finances as ratepayers.

The lead story claims there are new funding fears for the NW200 after a council decision to ramp up support for the event is now facing a legal challenge.

The secondary story reveals details of negotiations between unions and council as talks continue to avert further industrial action.

Inside the paper we reflect on a number of notable anniversaries including a 100th birthday for popular Bushmills woman Evelyn Fleming and a 35th birthday for Mill Strand Primary School in Portrush.

We also bring you photographs from a number of events including the increasingly popular Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival.

Throw in the usual features including Down Memory Lane, community news pages, entertainment news and a round-up of the local courts and it's another busy paper.

Turning to the back, and the Eoghan Rua hurlers are no doubt still celebrating their breakthrough success in the county's Intermediate Hurling Championship.

We have photos and a report from a memorable day at Owenbeg while we look ahead to this weekend's two football finals featuring Glenullin v Drumsurn in the Intermediate decider and the big one - defending champions Glen against Slaughtneil in the senior decider.

In football, Oran Kearney bemoans a lack of ruthlessness from his players in the derby defeat at Ballymena Utd while we check out the latest action in the NI Intermediate League and Ballymena Provincial League.

In rugby, Coleraine gain the bragging rights following their win over neighbours and rivals Ballymoney while we have reports from a busy weekend at Coleraine Hockey Club.

We also have all our usual round-up from our local golf clubs plus much, much more.

So, go buy a copy, grab a coffee and catch up with all the latest in your area...