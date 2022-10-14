Foodie themed weekend on menu at Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival

BUSHMILLS Salmon & Whiskey Festival makes a welcome return this weekend.

The two-day celebration begins on Saturday when you can immerse yourself in the best of our local produce through the self-guided Bushmills Taste Trail.

With over 20 participating establishments, it’s a great opportunity to explore Bushmills’ independent businesses who are looking forward to serving up their ‘festival specials’ to you.

A Taste Causeway event will take place throughout the day at The Designerie with tastings, workshops and cookery demos or why not drop in to the Visitor Information Centre for further showcases and sampling opportunities.

Come along to meet some of the artisans, hear the stories behind their products and get a real taste for what we have to offer.

Looking ahead to what’s on offer, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “We have planned a weekend celebration which celebrates the quality and choice of artisan produce which originates in Causeway Coast and Glens and we are all looking forward to sharing this with our visitors and the local community.

“We are very grateful to Taste Causeway and Bushmills Business Association for their enthusiastic support of this very special festival.

“The village is a central part of our foodie destination and it’s very encouraging to see so many hospitality providers and retailers come together in this way with their own unique offering for the Taste Trail.

“Our local produce sector is one of our borough’s greatest assets, and we are fortunate to be home to such a variety of products.

“All of this and more will be brought together during the Salmon and Whiskey Festival so if you would like to experience a taste of what our inspiring area has to offer it is most certainly an event not to be missed.”

The Salmon Fisheries will be open throughout the weekend on Saturday from 10am-4.30pm and Sunday 11am-5pm, while the historic Bushmills Distillery will be open on Saturday with guided walking tours allowing you to find out more about the heritage of the renowned industry.

Tours cost £15 (including a drink at the end) and should be booked online in advance by going to www.bushmills.com. Drop in to enjoy some whiskey tasting or order a cocktail at the famous 1608 bar.

On Sunday, the village will be transformed into a street market filled with traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market and Taste Causeway producers.

At Millennium Park, there will be live music from the String Ninjas from 1pm-3pm and Grainne Duffy from 3pm-5pm - the perfect way to spend an autumn Sunday afternoon.

The event is part funded by DAERA – NI Regional Food Programme, supported by the Bushmills Business Association, Taste Causeway, Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, Inland Fisheries, and the Bushmills Distillery. This event is part of the Giant Taste of Causeway Coast & Glens campaign, sponsored by Tourism NI.

For the latest news about Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook and Twitter or go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com