Road closed - Ballymena/Belfast bound traffic

Thursday 13 October 2022 10:28
Motorists are advised that the Crankill Road, Glarryford, Ballymena is closed due to a single vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Thursday October 13th. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
