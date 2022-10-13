Bonar Law talk now zoom only

NEXT week’s Coleraine Historical Society talk on the Rt Hon Andrew Bonar Law will now be by zoom only.

In a change to the previously advertised arrangements, the talk will now take place on Tuesday, October 18 via zoom only at the revised time of 7.30pm and not at the Sandel Centre.

Graham Walker, Emeritus Professor of Political History at Queen’s University Belfast, is the guest speaker.

He has published extensively in the subject areas of British and Irish history and politics and is the author of political biographies and studies of political parties including a history of the Ulster Unionist Party. He is the joint author of a forthcoming work on Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Union.

The talk will assess the political career of Andrew Bonar Law who became Prime Minister one hundred years ago in 1922. It will also be concerned with his family connection to Ulster and his passionate interventions in the Irish Home Rule controversies of the years preceding the First World War.

The Andrew Bonar Law Memorial Project to mark the 100th anniversary of Bonar Law becoming Prime Minister is fundraising to have a bust of Law placed in Coleraine Town Hall, to be unveiled in October 2022. More information can be found at Andrew Bonar Law Memorial – 100 Years NI Centenary

Coleraine Historical Society members should have received an email with the Zoom log in details.

The talk will be recorded and a link to this will be forwarded to those members unable to attend on zoom.

Full details of the Coleraine Historical Society and how to become a member are available on the website Coleraine Historical Society (colerainehistory.org) where you will also find the on-line shop to order The Bann Disc Journal

The programme of talks will continue on November 15 with the annual Robert Anderson Memorial Talk.