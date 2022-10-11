Primark set to reopen its new Belfast Bank Buildings store

Primark has today announced the official reopening date of its much-anticipated new Bank Buildings store in Belfast, following an extensive four-year restoration project. Doors at the newly refurbished five-storey flagship store in Belfast will open on Tuesday November 1 at 10am.

The new Primark store features 88,200 sq. ft. of fantastic retail space, including a brand-new Disney café and dedicated Disney department for adults, kids and home on the second floor, a new nail and beauty studio for customers to pamper themselves while in store, and a new fifth floor which will house a brand-new Home department offering Primark’s full homeware range of accessories, bedding and small furniture to customers in Belfast for the first time.

The reopening of The Bank Buildings follows four years of complex redevelopment including significant retention, demolition, and re-building works at the site, with the aim of bringing this historic building back to life.

The newly renovated store is 76% bigger in size compared to the original site, as the existing store on Castle Street will merge with the newly restored Bank Buildings to create a new flagship Primark store in the heart of Belfast.

From November, customers in Belfast and beyond can shop the latest affordable autumn and winter fashion trends in addition to Primark’s great value essentials across women’s, men’s, kids’ and homeware, beauty, and accessories - including Primark’s ever-growing Primark Cares label, all part of its commitment to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark also recently announced its commitment to protecting prices on more than a thousand of its essential kids’ products this autumn as it seeks to help family finances go further amid the rising cost of living.

In advance of the reopening, the smaller Primark store at Fountain House on Donegall place will close, with all employees transferring back to the new Bank Buildings store.

Committed to investing further in Northern Ireland, Primark will also open a brand-new store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon later this year, with work progressing at the new site alongside the final touches to the Bank Buildings store.

Jacqui Byers, Primark Northern Ireland Area Manager, commented on the reopening: “We are now in the final weeks of preparation to reopen our Bank Buildings store. Restoring this much-loved historic building has been an important and passionate project for our business. Our teams have approached it with such care and consideration, of course with the wider city of Belfast in mind.

“We would like to thank our colleagues, customers, the business community, and wider city of Belfast once again for their continued support following the fire, as without them we would not be in this position to reopen The Bank Buildings. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful new Primark store in the heart of Belfast next month to celebrate this significant moment with us.”