Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have agreed a rescue package for the NW200.

The deal falls short of the cash boost sought by event organisers and it also comes with conditions.

Chief among them is the requirement for a 'business plan' to make race week commercially sustainable within five years.

Measures agreed on Tuesday did not receive universal backing from members of the full council.

Sinn Féin' representatives were among those who refused to sign up.