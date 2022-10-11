Action needed to avoid rates rise claim

SWIFT action is required by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors to prevent huge hikes in next year's rates bills.

A report delivered to Cloonavin's Finance Committee last month warned that soaring fuel costs, staff wage claims and inflation were placing 'significant' pressure and council finances.

The report described as 'an early warning signal' forecast a budgetary position in March 2023 without 'efficiencies' or intervention from central government.

“If action is not taken swiftly or there are unreasonable delays in decision making, without government support, the 2022/23 budget deficit is estimated at £6.02m this year with a proposed 18 per cent rates increase in February 2023.”

Councillors were told the annual gas bill is likely to hit £2.68m.

Ongoing union negotiations are likely to result in a wage bill much higher than was predicted by management one year ago

Senior officers are already considering a raft of “cost-saving measures”, the report stated.

And the committee debate ended with councillors resolving to review charging structures for council services and facilities.

Full story in Tuesday's Chronicle, out now...