A love story for our coast

THE North Coast Association will be hosting a fascinating talk by a noted marine biologist on our local coast and seas on Tuesday, October 11, afternoon.

Dr Jade Berman will present the talk which she has entitled ‘A Love Story about our Local Coast and Seas (and how I got there via Antarctica and other places) and the Opportunities and Threats to change their Future.’

Dr Berman has had over 10 years experience working in Northern Ireland with organisations such as Climate NI, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Ulster Wildlife.

She is an honorary lecturer in Marine Policy at Queen’s University and sits on committees advising government on marine and coastal issues.

Prior to this Dr Berman has worked all over the world from New Zealand and Antarctica to Panama and Hawaii - above and below the seas as a marine biologist and as a commercial diver.

Jade will talk about her love for the sea and her journey to get to Northern Ireland, including her time in the Antarctic and closer to home. She will talk about the wonders we have and the risks and opportunities for the future of our coast and seas locally, with a changing climate.

The talk will take place on Tuesday, October 11 in Portballintrae Village Hall commencing at 2.30pm. Afternoon tea will be provided after this lecture, which promises both to illuminate and to entertain.

The cost of the event is £12 per person for NCA members (includes the talk and afternoon tea). Non-members are also welcome at a cost of £15 per person. Pre-booking is essential.

Further information on securing seats for the event can be obtained by e-mailing the NCA Secretary at northcoasta99@

gmail.com

North Coast Association has already promoted two very successful events just recently - the annual Midsummer Music Recitals at Downhill during June and a splendid day's outing down the Bann in early September.