Shrek the Musical opens in Portrush

WITH less than a week to go to the opening of Shrek The Musical, the Magherbuoy House Hotel’s Grand ballroom is being transformed into a theatre to facilitate this West End Musical.

Planning and rehearsals have been ongoing for over eight months to bring this wonderful award-winning musical to stage.

Having had to cancel the original dates due to Covid in 2020 Portrush Music Society is so excited to bring this heart-warming musical to the North Coast.

With a cast of over 50, from over all six counties, along with another forty front and back of house nothing has been left to chance so that audience will be transported to the Dreamwork’s Shrek swamp.

The Chair of Portrush Music said: “We were so privileged to be granted the licence to perform ‘Shrek the Musical’ as the holders are so strict on what group would be able to ensure the high standards of performance and ability to stage it.

“We have been benchmarked on our previous sold-out and award-winning musical performances; Calendar Girls and Sister Act, which swayed the holders over others that we were more than capable of reaching their high standards.

“We had to send our Shrek, Aidan Hughes, to England to have his bespoke prosthetics made.

“We have the very best of actors and management and now we are more than ready to again delight our audiences.”

Suitable from young to old, tickets are on sale from £16 now bookable via online: www.ticketsource.co.uk