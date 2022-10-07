Explore a land of folklore, myths and legends

Northern Ireland is a land famed for its folklore with many of its most famous myths and legends originating from the multitude of historic castles, stunning formal gardens and enchanting forests which can be found right across this ancient land.

Our centuries-old castles tell stories of bygone years and are perfect for exploring to further your knowledge or fire the imagination of young historians.

Northern Ireland is also home to some wonderful formal gardens and forests with flora and fauna both from home and from all corners of the world.

Discover Northern Ireland has put together a collection of castles, gardens and more, perfect for exploring and for helping you learn more about nearby cities and towns.

County Londonderry

The City Walls form a walkway around the inner city with unique views of the original town. No visit is complete without completing this magnificent circular trail where you’ll find bastions, cannons, battlements, gates and wonderful vantage points. In the city, The Playtrail, complete with adventure areas, a sensory garden and a fairy walk is a fun place to explore. Pop into Ness Country Park near Killaloo, famed for one of the highest waterfalls in Northern Ireland. Or head to Garvagh Forest for walking, cycling and mountain bike trails for all abilities.

County Fermanagh

Perched dominantly on Lough Erne’s banks, Enniskillen Castle dates back almost 600 years and its fascinating story unfolds inside its own museum. Castle Archdale outside Irvinestown not only boasts beautiful lough shore walks but was also a World War II flying boat base. For stately grandeur, Castle Coole is a total treat with a stunning wooded park sloping down to Lough Coole – and check out its quirky servant's tunnel. Cladagh Glen Walk near Belcoo features cascading waterfalls and cave springs while Lough Navar Forest is a jewel in the awesome crown of the Marble Arch Caves geopark system.

County Armagh

The Navan Centre and Fort outside Armagh city, is where myths come alive. Meet Iron Age Celts and learn about Cú Chulainn and the Red Branch Knights. You can’t leave the Orchard County without a trip to Slieve Gullion Forest Park where the Giant’s Lair story trail will keep young minds enthralled for hours. At Oxford Island in Craigavon, you’re spoiled with miles of walking paths, birdwatching hides and meadows, as well as a brand new play park to run around. And don’t forget the hidden gem of Lurgan Park – if it’s possible to keep over 250 acres hidden.

County Down

Venture south from Belfast and you never know who you might see at the spectacular Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. On your visit you will hear stories of celebration, entertainment, diplomacy, and negotiation, as you explore Hillsborough Castle's fascinating history, stunning State Rooms and awe-inspiring gardens. From there you can head east in the direction of Strangford Lough, and reconnect with nature at the magnificent Montalto Estate near Ballynahinch. Continue your journey from there and beyond Downpatrick and step into Castle Ward and delight in the nature around Temple Water. The best way to head north from here is by crossing Strangford Lough to Portaferry and then working your way up to Mount Stewart, where you can marvel in their exquisite gardens and grounds.

County Antrim and Belfast

Watch out for a monster with terrible teeth in his terrible jaws at Belfast’s Gruffalo Trail at Colin Glen. Try multi-sensory play at Stormont Estate or have both sides of the river as your playground at Lagan Valley Regional Park. And young sea dogs love Antrim Lough Shore Park where nautical themed play areas guarantee they sleep sound later. Head north-east from the city and you come to Carrickfergus where Carrickfergus Castle has been guarding Belfast Lough since 1177 and will wait as long as it takes for your giant ghost and pirate adventure to begin inside. Make a day of adventure and head north to the beautiful Glenarm Castle and Gardens. Steeped in a wealth of history, culture and heritage, visitors can enjoy enchanted walks through the Walled Garden and Castle Trail or the dazzling programme of family events throughout the year.

County Tyrone

Take a tour of Killymoon Castle on the outskirts of Cookstown and learn how its designer also designed London’s Regent Street and Buckingham Palace. History buffs can’t miss a visit to Harry Avery’s Castle in Newtownstewart , a stone castle built around 1320 by an O’Neill clan chieftain. Meanwhile at The Argory in Moy, garden, woodland and riverside walks, and adventure playground await. If you’re near Cookstown, head straight to Drum Manor Forest Park and let the kids pedal their bikes or hit Gortin Glen Forest Park just outside Omagh with its network of woodland trails nestled in the Sperrins. If you’re in Omagh, The Grange Park is a family-friendly green space with picnic facilities, playground and an eco-trail. Don’t forget to make a wish at the wishing well in Dungannon’s Parkanaur Park.

