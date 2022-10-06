Ann brews up charity fundraiser

A PORTSTEWART woman is planning to pull out all the stops once more to raise funds for a cause close to her heart.

Mum-of-two Ann Brown will host her annual Breast Cancer Coffee Morning on Saturday, October 15, to boost the coffers of Action Cancer and local insurance company its4women has pledged to match the sum raised.

Last year the tireless charity worker raised £2,675 from a takeaway coffee morning and this year the popular event will be back at Portstewart Guide Hall.

