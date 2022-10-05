Two unions reject deal

Causeway Coast and Glens Council will meet next week to reconsider its latest staff pay offer amid threats of industrial action from two more unions.

Last week the Unite Union suspended a strike begun three weeks earlier after councillors agreed a package that most benefits the lowest paid front-line staff.

However, two other public sector unions – NIPSA and the GMB have rejected the deal.

The current offer, backed by a narrow majority of elected representatives, provides a nationally negotiated pay hike across the board, plus a bump-up the pay scale for the lowest paid workers and a one-off £500 ‘hardship payment’.

When the offer was formally tabled, Unite members went back to work.

But the matter is far from resolved since bargaining in local government takes place on a joint trade union basis.

And a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens confirmed on Friday that: “The joint trade unions have rejected the pay proposal from the Council, so negotiation continues.”

The spokesperson said elected members were due to reconsider their offer at a meeting on Tuesday (October 4).

That meeting was adjourned until Monday (October 10) because of technical difficulties with the council's video conferencing system.

