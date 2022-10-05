High-tech takeover

A PRIVATE company is bidding to takeover the running of Coleraine's underperforming hi-tech enterprise park.

The Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus was launched to great fanfare in 2017.

The only enterprise zone in Northern Ireland, it was set up with HM Treasury's blessing to attract high tech star-ups through incentives such as Enhanced Capital Allowances.

So far, only one company – a data centre provider formerly know as 5NINES but now trading under the name Prescient Data - has taken up the offer.

The data centre operators chose the site because of Project Kelvin transatlantic communications link that comes ashore nearby.

For similar reasons the council hoped additional hi-tech tenants could be attracted to Coleraine.

The slow uptake is one of the reasons why the park is to be incorporated into a wider Digital Innovation Hub proposal.

Drawn up in partnership with Ulster University and funded with cash from Westminster's Growth Deal, the Hub's aim is to support young businesses in a wider range of sectors like biotech and food-tech.

The idea is, according to Growth Deal documents, “to accumulate expertise and ideas and promote collaboration within a highly enable digital environment.

It will also “provide access to resources and help from industry professionals that might otherwise be unreachable.”

The latest developments at Atlantic link emerged from minutes of a ‘Project Board’ meeting held in July but only published this month.

It was the last meeting before the board is subsumed by a larger body overseeing half-a-dozen Growth Deal Projects.

The minutes indicate that an “extremely well connected” organisation is interested in taking over management of the Innovation Hub.