Councillors ‘concerned’ over gaming machine floorspace

COUNCILLORS have expressed concern over the amount of floorspace the new owners of Portrush's Dunluce Centre can devote to gaming machines.

The matter was raised when members of Cloonavin’s Land and Property sub-committee were asked to approve the final terms of sale.

The building, which has been vacant since 2013, is the subject of a £1.25m bid from Donegal businessman Colm O'Donnell.

The core of Mr O'Donnell's plan is a year-round ‘Family Entertainment Centre’ that includes an ‘InflataPark’, kids amusements area; climbing wall; food court and outdoor activities.

At a meeting of the Land and Property sub committee on September 7, members were asked to approve a draft contract of sale.

And councillors were eager to raise the “special conditions” attached to the sale under a deed of covenant to ensure their vision for the site is fulfilled.

“Discussion ensued regarding how the floor space within the Dunluce Centre will be allocated with particular attention being given to the gaming machines,” state newly released minutes of the behind-closed-doors meeting.

“Concerns were raised by elected members about the amount of floor space allocated to gaming machines.”

It's understood officers had proposed including a clause, limiting gaming machines to 25 per cent of the floor space.

Following the committee debate, members agreed to approve the draft contract with the caveat that the 25% allocation included walkways.

