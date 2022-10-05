Constitutional change must be people led, says Nesbitt

COLERAINE actor Jimmy Nesbitt has insisted constitutional change on the island of Ireland must be people-led and not imposed by politicians.

The Bloodlands and Cold Feet star was the key note speaker at a conference on Irish Unity held in Dublin on Saturday.

Mr Nesbitt spoke of his Protestant/Unionist upbringing in Coleraine and suggested people he knew were willing to engage over the possibility of a united Ireland.

But he said a border poll cannot happen “just when the numbers are right”, referring to the landmark census results released recently that show Catholics outnumbering Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland.

Full story in this week's Chronicle