Charity puts roof over head of homeless great-grandfather

Wednesday 5 October 2022 11:53

A GREAT-GRANDFATHER who faced homelessness at the age of 80 has spoken of his relief after a Coleraine-based charity stepped in to provide a roof over his head.

Originally from Portstewart, John (who has asked for his surname not to be published) told The Chronicle: “I moved into emergency temporary accommodation on the day I was due to be evicted; it was a very close call and an extremely anxious time.

