Causeway A&E 'under extreme pressure'

Health chiefs have warned that Emergency Departments at Antrim Area and Causeway Hospitals are under extreme pressure.

In a social media post the Northern Trust said: “Again we are asking for your help in not attending unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.

“To patients and families and/or carers, please assist us at the point of discharge by accepting the first placement that becomes available.

“Please bear with our staff who are working extremely hard under sustained pressure to do all they can to care for our most vulnerable patients.

“Thank you for your consideration and patience.”