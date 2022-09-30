Boy, 5, dies after being struck by van in Limavady

POLICE can confirm that 5-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt has died after a single vehicle collision in Limavady yesterday evening, Thursday September 29.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

"

We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

"The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22"