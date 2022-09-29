Momentum gathering behind plans for stadium redevlopment

SUPPORTERS, business leaders and politicians have been given details about exciting plans to develop a North West Regional Stadium at the home of Coleraine FC, The Showgrounds.

A number of meetings have been held this week to appraise local people of developments surrounding a proposed multi million pound investment at Ballycastle Road.

Those attending the meetings were told how the Danske Bank Premiership club has submitted an application to round two of the Levelling Up Fund with a decision expected before the end of the year.

"The application is for £14,589,520 of a £16,579,000 investment in state of the art stadium facilities at the Showgrounds," explained a spokesperson.

"The investment will provide both an asset to the community and a model of best practice for stadium design on the island of Ireland.

"The North West Stadium at The Showgrounds has secured wide levels of support from political, commercial, community, education and public sector bodies, with local council acting as a partner.

"The project is spade ready, outline planning permission is secured and the work could start immediately," added the spokesperson.

It is hoped that with growing levels of support from within the local community the application can be successful and herald a new era in the club's history on the cusp of its centenary year in 2027.

Much more on this major story in Tuesday's newspaper.