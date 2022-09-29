Council issues timely advice

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is reaching out to ensure you know ‘Where To Turn’ if you are experiencing financial difficulties.

With ever rising household costs, it is vital that those who are struggling are aware of support avenues open to them. As part of its 'Where To Turn' campaign, council is working closely with a network of advice centres, foodbanks and other organisations which exist across Causeway Coast and Glens to ensure that people can receive wraparound support based on their individual needs.

Commenting on the campaign, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Having enough money to heat your home and feed yourself and your family is a very real concern for many people living in the Borough as we enter the colder months. It can feel overwhelming and isolating, especially for those who find themselves in this situation for the first time, and we want to help those in need by ensuring they are aware of the organisations that can help them, whether its debt advice, fuel support or foodbank essentials.”

“If you are struggling, or you have a friend, family member or neighbour who is in need, please help us spread the word by telling them about Where To Turn. It may be difficult to ask for help but please remember these organisations are here to assist you during these difficult times.”

Advice services supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can be accessed via email, telephone, and face-to-face appointments. If you, or someone you know, has concerns about debt, benefit entitlement or a drop in income, or need advice about an employment or housing issue, you can contact the organisations listed below for free confidential advice.

Community Advice Causeway 028 7034 4817 (Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and The Glens areas)

Glenshane Community Development 028 7774 2494 (Dungiven area)

There are emergency foodbanks located in:

Ballycastle 07536986448

Ballymoney 07565840571

Coleraine 028 702 20005

Limavady 028 777 65438

Please ring the relevant number to speak with a volunteer. Further details including opening times can be found here https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/advice as well as via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

The foodbanks are linking with local churches and community groups to extend their availability. Some community groups also operate community food cupboards, community fridges and provide hygiene and baby essential items. Details of these organisations are also available on our website.

Please share information about the ‘Where To Turn’ campaign and help our community get through these difficult times together.