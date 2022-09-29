Coleraine honoured in Translink Ulster in Bloom awards

Budding community gardeners from across Northern Ireland were commended for their hard work and dedication as the results were announced for this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom.

In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

The 2022 Award winners by category were: Large Town/City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town/Small City - Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town - Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

More on this story in Tuesday's newspaper.