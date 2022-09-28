Strike action suspended

Wednesday 28 September 2022 9:27

The Unite Union has suspended strike action across Causeway Coast and Glens.

Councillors were due to meet for a third time next Tuesday (October 4) in a bid to find a pay offer acceptable to the union.

A package agreed by a narrow majority of elected representatives last Wednesday failed to prompt a return to work.

Yesterday however, a council spokesperson confirmed management had been notified of an immediate suspension in strike action.

“Council has been informed by Unite The Union that its current strike action has been suspended.

“We appreciate your patience at this time as services get back to normal.”

The council has reminded householders to leave their bins out no later than 7am on their normal collection days.

