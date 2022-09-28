Return of community led festival is just 'Swell'

SWELL Festival is back this weekend for a third year running.

And this year the organisers have put together an even bigger and more varied programme of creative and wellbeing activities.

Swell is a community-led festival celebrating the uniquely beautiful coastal landscape of Portrush and the creativity and resourcefulness of the people who make it what it is today.

This year’s programme includes exhibitions, creative workshops, wellbeing activities, walks, environmental activities, music, film, poetry, storytelling – and more!

There’s something for everyone, no matter your age or interests, and many of the activities are free.

For example, you can learn how to forage and cook with seaweed with with Ksenia Zywczuk or create vibrant sescape from needle felt with Woolly Wild Folk.

There's ‘pub poetry’ sessions and opportunities to to try snorkelling with Freedive NI.

You can even go on a ‘walk and sketch’ tour with local artist Heather Byrne or learn how to create a colourful ‘doodle bomb’ with Claire Mullan from Tee and Toast.

One of the organisers, Gemma Reid, explained: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from local businesses, community groups and freelance creatives.

“It is so heartening that people can come together in this way to support each other and celebrate what makes Portrush such a very special place.”

Charlotte Henry added: “Special thanks must go to Portrush Community Enterprises, Flowerfield Arts and Translink, who have helped us support local creatives and create such a varied and accessible programme for all the family.

“We’re really excited by how everything has come together; it’s going to be a great weekend.”

You can find out more about what’s on the programme on social media – look for @swellfestivalportrush on Facebook, Instagram and Eventbrite. Any questions or queries can also be sent to swellportrush@gmail.com.