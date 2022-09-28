Anthony Toner back at Flowerfield Arts Centre

Singer songwriter Anthony Toner makes a welcome return 'home' this weekend with a sold-out show in Portstewart's Flowerfield Arts Centre.

Friday evening's intimate gig at a venue Anthony knows well is part of a series of dates across the UK which follows the release of his all-acoustic collection 'Emperor' earlier this year.

"This will be Anthony’s first major series of shows since the pandemic and he sets out on the journey with songs old and new," said a spokesperson.

"In addition to the stripped back re-working of the back catalogue featured on the acclaimed Emperor album earlier this year, he also has a major collection of new songs under his belt, a double album due for release in November.

"Anthony believes the new collection - 'The Book of Absolution' - contains some of his best songs in years and reaction from audiences at this year’s EastSide Arts Festival, where he tested some of the new songs, would seem to bear that out.

"He’ll be showcasing some of the new material, alongside audience favourites like ‘Sailortown,’ ‘East of Louise,’ ‘Well Well Well,' ‘Cousins at Funerals’ and ‘The Road to Fivemiletown.'

"Expect an evening of songs filled with insight, humour and warmth, some superb guitar playing and a few hilarious stories from the road. As one audience member recently commented after an Anthony show – ‘it was like experiencing a series of beautiful short films.'"

Further tour dates as follows...

SAT Oct 1: BALLYEARL: The Courtyard Theatre

FRI Oct 7: BALLYMENA: The Braid Arts Centre (w/ Errol Walsh & Mandy Bingham)

SAT Oct 8: ARMAGH: The Market Place Theatre

FRI Oct 21: DOWNPATRICK: Down Arts Centre

SAT Oct 22: LISBURN: The Island Arts Centre

NOVEMBER: touring throughout UK as special guest of Barbara Dickson

FRI DEC 9: ARDS: Ards Arts Centre, Town Hall

SAT DEC 10: ENNISKILLEN: The Ardhowen Theatre

SAT DEC 17: BELLAGHY: Seamus Heaney Homeplace (w/ Neil Martin, Glenn Patterson & John McCullough)