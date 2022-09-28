A period of 'Reflection'

This autumn, the team at Flowerfield Arts Centre is delighted to launch a new photographic exhibition by Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Cathal McNaughton.

‘Reflection’ brings together unforgettable photographs from his extensive body of work documenting people and places. From the refugee crisis in Rohingya, conflict in Kashmir and monks in Bhutan, to images of his home here in Northern Ireland, the collection gives a real insight into Cathal’s varied career and experiences.

Currently based in the Glens of Antrim, he has travelled extensively and has covered stories of international significance in his role as chief photographer for Reuters in India and Europe.

This exhibition will take you on a journey through a series of thought-provoking images, telling the stories behind each one.

Speaking at the exhibition launch, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was so personally impressed and moved by the striking and thought-provoking scenes Cathal has captured. This body of work provides us with a fascinating insight into people and places we would otherwise not encounter.

"We cannot overestimate the power of art and culture to educate, inspire and connect us to different cultures and human experiences across the world.”

Alongside the exhibition, Cathal will host a free artist’s talk which is open to all on Saturday October 8 at 2pm, while a talk for schools will take place on Thursday October 6 at 11am.

If you wish to attend please book via our website www.flowerfield.org or ring 028 7083 1400.

‘Reflections’ will run until Saturday November 5 and admission is free.