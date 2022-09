Police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run collision in Ballycastle during the early hours of Saturday, 24th September.



Between midnight and 9.30am, damage was caused to the wheel arch and front wing of a car parked along Castle Street.

It is believed a passing motorist caused the damage before making off from the scene.



Anyone with information or who may have seen what happened is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 739 24/09/22.