Man suffers fractured cheekbone in assault

Police appeal for information over incident they are treating as a 'hate crime'

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Saturday 24 September 2022 10:48

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault at Aghadowey Oval, Coleraine, on Saturday September 17.

Sergeant Cummings said: “We received a report that an altercation had taken place between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday 17th September, involving a number of men who were attending a stock car racing event.

“One man attended hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which included a fractured cheekbone.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, or who may have any mobile footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 521 of 19/09/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.  You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

 

