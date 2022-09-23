Glens vet features in new BBC series

Mountain Vets returns for a third series this autumn, with some familiar faces in the Mourne Mountains and introduces a new team of dedicated vets working in the Glens of Antrim.

In a place where animals outnumber people our mountain vets are on hand in these rural areas to offer vital emergency services, help farmers through the busy lambing season and to treat some unusual customers including a sick alpaca and three orphaned hedgehogs.

In the first instalment, vet Rosalind Woodside and her team in Gleno, County Antrim, perform an emergency caesarean on a pedigree Rhodesian Ridgeback dog called Luna. Rosalind then travels to Rathlin Island to check a herd of cattle for tuberculosis.

At an animal welfare charity in Newry viewers meet series newcomers, head vet Gillian Alford and colleague Alanna McMorran. They examine a bearded dragon called Taco who is suffering from tail rot and Gillian calls on all her specialist training with exotic animals to perform a tail amputation.

Spring has sprung in episode two and with it comes the birthing season. In Castlewellan vet Aidan O’Hare clocks on for a busy weekend shift that involves treating a sick calf and a ewe struggling to feed her new born lambs.

It is a family affair back in Gleno as Rosalind visits her cousin Mervyn’s farm to assist with a cow in labour. This is the first calf sired by Mervyn’s new Limousin bull and mother and calf are in distress.

Rosalind says: “Being a vet is not really a job. It's a way of life. It does take over your life, but it's a very enjoyable life.”

These mountain vets work at the heart of local communities. Later in the series orthopaedic surgeon Martin Fitzpatrick is called on to help Lucy, a two year old Collie who requires surgery on a dislocated hip.

Equine vet Carolyn Perkins who specialises in dentistry, sees three miniature horses for a check-up. Back at the animal welfare charity, Alanna treats a three legged rescue dog and Gillian looks after three orphaned baby hedgehogs.

Mountain Vets, a six-part series made by Rare TV for BBC Northern Ireland with support from NI Screen, starts Monday 26 September at 8pm on BBC One Northern Ireland. The full series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.