Health Minister visits Rathlin



Health Minister Robin Swann has praised the work of health and social care staff, firefighters and community representatives who support residents of Rathlin Island.

The Minister visited the island where he met members of the Rathlin Development & Community Association (RDCA) as well as the local nursing team and volunteer firefighters.

Minister Swann said: “I was delighted to visit Rathlin Island and to have the chance to meet with some of the RDCA Committee and those engaged in the care and development of the community, to hear more about the health and social care services provided here."

The Rathlin island Nursing service is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for clinical interventions, attendance at emergency call outs and providing confidential help, support and advice to the islanders. The provision of nursing services on the island is managed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. GP services on the island are provided by a practice in nearby Ballycastle, through clinics for the management of long term chronic conditions, winter influenza vaccinations and other immediate necessary treatment.

