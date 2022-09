What a week it has been.

One of the most unforgettable in any of our lives.

An historic ten days of mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Throughout it all, the media has kept us informed of every development, providing unprecedented coverage.

That applies locally, too, where we have sought to reflect the impact of Queen Elizabeth's passing.

Tuesday's paper, we hope, captures that.

One to buy and keep for posterity.