‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ is cancelled

Decision taken as a mark of respect following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The event has proved hugely popular.

By Damian Mullan

Thursday 15 September 2022 17:47

A WALK which was due to take place in Portrush this Sunday, September 18, to raise funds for charity has been cancelled.
The organisers behind ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ say they have made the decision as a mark of respect for the Royal family.
It was felt that it would be inappropriate to hold the event on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
“In these saddest of circumstances, my heart just would not be in the event this year," explained event organiser Willie Gregg.
“Any monies already donated will, of course, go to our planned trip to Lapland in December.”
