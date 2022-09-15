‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ is cancelled

A WALK which was due to take place in Portrush this Sunday, September 18, to raise funds for charity has been cancelled.

The organisers behind ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ say they have made the decision as a mark of respect for the Royal family.

It was felt that it would be inappropriate to hold the event on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“In these saddest of circumstances, my heart just would not be in the event this year," explained event organiser Willie Gregg.

“Any monies already donated will, of course, go to our planned trip to Lapland in December.”

A video of Willie’s video message on FaceBook is on https://www.facebook.com/

willie.gregg/videos/604698067970976