Passengers are advised Translink will be operating a Saturday timetable for services on Bank Holiday Monday, 19th September 2022.

For timetable details and the latest travel updates visit www.translink.co.uk, use the Journey Planner App, follow @Translink_NI or call 028 90 66 66 30.

For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk .