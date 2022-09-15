Garvagh edition of 'Mahon's Way postponed

Garvagh edition of 'Mahon's Way postponed
By Damian Mullan

Thursday 15 September 2022 10:08

SUNDAY evening's edition of the popular 'Mahon's Way programme focusing on the town of Garvagh has been postponed.

The show was due to return this weekend but has been rescheduled in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

