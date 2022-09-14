'God Save the King!'

KING Charles III has been proclaimed sovereign in the shadow of Coleraine Town Hall.

Sunday’s Accession Proclamation was a small but significant moment during 10 days of ceremonial events that will culminate in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral next Monday.

Significant to the hundreds of loyal subjects that braved wind and rain to hear the High Sheriff of Londonderry formally and publicly tell the county Charles has succeeded his mother as Monarch to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Read the full story and special reports on the Queen's visits to this area along with some outstanding old photos in this week's Chronicle...make sure of your copy now!