Two for court after Ballycastle incident

Coleraine Courthouse

Monday 12 September 2022 8:51

TWO people are due in court  in relation to a report of an altercation  at the Ramoan Gardens area of Ballycastle on Sunday, September 11th.

A 35 year old man has been charged with common assault, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 12.

A 37 year old woman has been charged with common assault, possessing offensive weapon in public place, assisting offenders and encouraging or assisting an offence believing it will be committed.

She is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 3rd October.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

 

