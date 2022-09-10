Police appeal for information following report of missing person

Police are appealing for information following the report of a missing person in the Whitepark Road area of Ballintoy.

The man is described as being 39-years-old, approximately 5 feet 8, with red hair and of thin build. He was wearing a blue raincoat and dark clothing.

He was last seen by his family in the Belfast area at 9pm yesterday, Friday 9 September, but is believed to have travelled to the Ballintoy area where a search is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen anyone matching this description is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 591 of 09/09/22.