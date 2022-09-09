Memories of The Queen

The Queen and Prince Philip pictured during a visit to the Giant's Causeway by Chronicle photographer Ciaran Clancy.

By Damian Mullan

Damian Mullan

Friday 9 September 2022 12:49

Her Majesty The Queen visited what is now the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area on a number of occasions during her reign.

What are your memories of those visits?

To help us compile a fitting local tribute we would be truly grateful if you would share with us any personal experiences you may have had with Queen Elizabeth II.

Send any anecdotes or pictures to editor@thechronicle.uk.com.

