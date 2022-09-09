Man arrested in Limavady released

By Damian Mullan

Friday 9 September 2022 8:30

POLICE have confirmed that a 65-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Limavady area on Thursday September 9 has been released unconditionally following questioning. 

The investigation continues.

