Man arrested in Limavady released

By Damian Mullan
damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk
Friday 9 September 2022 8:30
POLICE have confirmed that a 65-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Limavady area on Thursday September 9 has been released unconditionally following questioning.
The investigation continues.
