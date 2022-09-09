Books of Condolence to open across the borough

BOOKS of Condolence will open across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area later today (Friday) to allow members of the public to pay their own tributes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

“Books of Condolence will be opened from 12 noon Friday in Ballymoney Town Hall, Cloonavin, Coleraine Town Hall, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady and Sheskburn House (Ballycastle)," confirmed the mayor, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

"They will provide an important opportunity for all of us to convey a personal tribute at this difficult and unsettling time," he added.

The mayor said the monarch's death 'leaves an undeniable void across our entire society,' adding that 'she will be remembered with the utmost reverence and fondness.'

“Many people in our borough will have their own memories of the five Royal visits which have taken place since the coronation in 1953, 1977, 2007, 2014 and 2016," he continued.

"These have even more significance now and I am very proud that Causeway Coast and Glens featured throughout the course of her reign."