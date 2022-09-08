The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) is encouraging dog lovers to join ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ on Sunday September 18 (1pm-3pm registration at RNLI Portrush Lifeboat Station, Portrush) and take the lead in raising funds for the charity.

This will be the second year for ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ which is the inspiration of Willie Gregg, the heavily decorated philanthropic bartender from the well-loved Harbour Bar in Portrush.

The event, in memory of Willie’s late mother Joan who passed away in 2021, has an entry fee of £10 per dog, with all money raised going to the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, which has brought over 1200 ill and vulnerable NI children to Lapland over the past 12 years.

Dog owners are also being encouraged to enter in the fun spirit of the event and celebrate Joan’s love of animal print, by dressing their adorable pooches in animal print, to be in with the opportunity to win the best dressed prize!

The event registration and starting point will be at the RNLI Portrush Lifeboat Station on Kerr Street at Portrush Harbour (1pm to 3pm).

Dog walkers and their pets will then head over to West Strand beach by beach or promenade to the Black Rocks and back again!

For more information and to register online visit https://nichildrentolapland.com/wee-joans-dog-walk-18th-september-2022/

More on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.