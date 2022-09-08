Police treating incident as 'sectarian hate crime'

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage to four properties in the Upperlands area of Maghera on Wednesday night (September 7).

It was reported around 11.50pm that three masked men, one carrying a large stick, had broken the front living room windows of four houses while damaging the doors of three of these properties and breaking the windows of a vehicle parked outside one of the addresses.

No one was injured in the attacks, however, one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Inspector Hughes said: “This was a frightening experience for residents and, in one of the houses, a young child was asleep upstairs. Your home is where you should feel safe and this was a shocking attack. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for your help in our investigation.

"We understand that the masked men made off on foot in the direction of Culnady Road before getting into a white Vauxhall Cavalier and driving off towards Gulladuff.

"We are appealing for any information or sightings of this vehicle or the three men - who were wearing light-coloured trousers, dark jackets and masks - to call us on 101 quoting reference 1993 07/09/22."

A report can also be submitted online using the Police Service's non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.