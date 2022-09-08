NI International Air Show makes final preparations for take-off!

Following a three year absence, the NI International Air Show returns to the Causeway Coast this weekend and this year visitors will be treated to even more thrilling flight displays, aviation attractions and family entertainment than ever before!

The show’s relocation to the three mile coastal stretch between Portrush and Portstewart has enabled the expansion of the entertainment offering which will include an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, a fun zone, and various art and crafts stalls.

The show will also feature the award winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market showcasing local food, culture, heritage and traditions and trading within the North West 200 Paddocks area.

While the Red Arrows will headline the opening day of the show - performing their trademark formations, close-passes, and dynamic loops - aviation enthusiasts across both days will not be able to take their eyes from the skies.

The fast and furious Typhoon will appear on both Saturday and Sunday demonstrating its rip-roaring power with a collection of jaw-dropping manoeuvres, while the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane will treat audiences to a series of their mesmerising flypasts.

Also featured in the display schedule will be a Hawker Fury and ME109, courtesy of Ultimate Warbird Flights - the longest standing supplier of Spitfire flights and the world’s only operator of the two-seat, dual control ME109.

On Sunday only, fresh from their first full display at the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo, Irish Air Corps Aerobatic team the ‘Silver Swallows’ will be soaring the coastal skies. Sunday spectators will also observe a joint exercise between the RNLI Lifeboat and the Irish Coastguard’s Sikorsky S-92.

Other aerial highlights will include the Wild Geese Parachute Display Team, an RAF Typhoon jet flown by locally born Flt Lt Adam O’Hare, an RAF Tutor, and the Team Raven Formation Aerobatic Display Team - all contributing to an extremely exhilarating and powerful show programme.

Located on the Ballyreagh Golf Club site, the STEM component of the show has been significantly enhanced this year, increasing in size and welcoming new exhibitors including the Armagh Planetarium and the Museum of Innovation. Bringing together a range of local, regional and multinational companies, as well as several education providers, it aims to showcase career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, commented: "This is certainly one of the largest Air Shows the council has ever co-ordinated. The flight programme is filled with spectacular aerial displays that are sure to wow enthusiasts and families alike.

"Over the two-day event we will have a variety of local businesses selling and exhibiting their produce and our bigger STEM village ensures that the show reaches beyond the skies."

The NI International Air Show runs on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11.

Visitors are encouraged to avail of Translink’s Rail and Park and Ride Services where possible.

For all updates regarding The NI International Air Show please visit www.airshowni.com or follow The NI International Air Show 2022 Facebook page, @NIairshow.